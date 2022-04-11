Morgan Stanley Cuts Rémy Cointreau (OTCMKTS:REMYY) Price Target to €167.00

Rémy Cointreau (OTCMKTS:REMYY – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Morgan Stanley from €175.00 ($192.31) to €167.00 ($183.52) in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. HSBC raised shares of Rémy Cointreau from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rémy Cointreau from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Rémy Cointreau from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Rémy Cointreau from €185.00 ($203.30) to €180.00 ($197.80) and set an underperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $98.86.

Get Rémy Cointreau alerts:

REMYY opened at $21.11 on Friday. Rémy Cointreau has a one year low of $17.96 and a one year high of $24.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.10.

RÃ©my Cointreau SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes liqueurs and spirits. The company operates through RÃ©my Martin, Liqueurs & Spirits, and Partner Brands segments. It offers liqueurs, brandy, gin, single malt whisky, rum, wine, and champagne primarily under the Cointreau, Metaxa, St-RÃ©my, Mount Gay, Bruichladdich, Port Charlotte, Octomore, The Botanist, Westland, LOUIS XIII, and Domaine des Hautes Glaces brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Rémy Cointreau Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rémy Cointreau and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.