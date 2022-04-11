Morgan Stanley Raises Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) Price Target to $150.00

Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR – Get Rating) had its price target increased by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $150.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “underweight” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 7.91% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup downgraded shares of Nabors Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $175.00 to $115.00 in a report on Monday, March 14th. Capital One Financial reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Nabors Industries in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Nabors Industries in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $120.00.

Get Nabors Industries alerts:

Shares of NYSE:NBR opened at $162.89 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of -2.11 and a beta of 3.06. Nabors Industries has a 1-year low of $65.58 and a 1-year high of $171.26. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.54. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $139.35.

Nabors Industries ( NYSE:NBR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The oil and gas company reported ($14.60) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($10.98) by ($3.62). Nabors Industries had a negative return on equity of 54.43% and a negative net margin of 28.19%. The firm had revenue of $543.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $550.96 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($23.82) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Nabors Industries will post -30.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Nabors Industries by 49.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,569,190 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,398,000 after buying an additional 518,376 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Nabors Industries by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,225,949 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $99,412,000 after purchasing an additional 38,931 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Nabors Industries by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 341,587 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,699,000 after purchasing an additional 1,823 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Nabors Industries by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 266,120 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $21,580,000 after purchasing an additional 32,973 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in Nabors Industries by 138.5% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 144,669 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,958,000 after purchasing an additional 84,007 shares in the last quarter. 76.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nabors Industries Company Profile (Get Rating)

Nabors Industries Ltd. provides drilling and drilling-related services for land-based and offshore oil and natural gas wells. The company operates through five segments: U.S. Drilling, Canada Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. It provides tubular running, wellbore placement, directional drilling, measurement-while-drilling (MWD), equipment manufacturing, and rig instrumentation services; and logging-while-drilling systems and services, as well as drilling optimization software.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nabors Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nabors Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.