Motocoin Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $25.00 (MOTO)

Motocoin (MOTO) traded 55.9% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 11th. Motocoin has a total market cap of $435,414.92 and approximately $25.00 worth of Motocoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Motocoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0222 or 0.00000054 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Motocoin has traded 59.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002437 BTC.

ION (ION) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,912.69 or 0.11967689 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002493 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001728 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $87.07 or 0.00212101 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $75.68 or 0.00184352 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.75 or 0.00043239 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001013 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.35 or 0.00037403 BTC.

Motocoin Coin Profile

Motocoin uses the hashing algorithm. Motocoin’s total supply is 32,173,303 coins and its circulating supply is 19,642,673 coins. Motocoin’s official Twitter account is @motocoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Motocoin’s official website is motocoin.org . The Reddit community for Motocoin is https://reddit.com/r/Motocoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Motocoin is a cryptocurrency utilizing an innovative proof-of-play scheme where coins can only be mined by cognitive workload – playing a 2D motorbike simulation game, which is different from Bitcoin and other crypto-currencies that use a proof-of-work scheme where miners must perform difficult computations and then use proof of that work to secure coin transactions and get their reward. Motocoin was historically dominated by bots, but is currently testing a new security model that better enforces balanced play. “

Motocoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Motocoin directly using U.S. dollars.

