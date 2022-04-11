Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Buys 18 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 313 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in BlackRock by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,323,967 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,033,403,000 after buying an additional 23,377 shares during the period. CMH Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in BlackRock by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,356 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,331,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in BlackRock by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,744 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,979,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Krilogy Financial LLC boosted its position in BlackRock by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 1,622 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,360,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in BlackRock by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,714 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,437,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. 93.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of BlackRock from $1,024.00 to $950.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BlackRock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $808.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, April 4th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of BlackRock from $756.00 to $795.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of BlackRock from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $725.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $924.94.

NYSE BLK opened at $736.10 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $750.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $844.23. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $111.92 billion, a PE ratio of 19.26, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.22. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12 month low of $660.15 and a 12 month high of $973.16.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The asset manager reported $10.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $10.16 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $5.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.15 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.46% and a return on equity of 16.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $10.18 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 41.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th were issued a $4.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 4th. This is a boost from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.13. This represents a $19.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.09%.

In other BlackRock news, Director Mark Mccombe sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $819.32, for a total transaction of $1,147,048.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

About BlackRock (Get Rating)

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

