Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE – Get Rating) (TSE:CVE) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 12,960 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $159,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CVE. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Cenovus Energy in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cenovus Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $425,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cenovus Energy by 2.6% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 54,346 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $547,000 after buying an additional 1,398 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in shares of Cenovus Energy by 59.1% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 107,494 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after buying an additional 39,931 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co grew its holdings in shares of Cenovus Energy by 0.7% during the third quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 441,197 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,418,000 after buying an additional 3,275 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.85% of the company’s stock.

CVE opened at $17.56 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Cenovus Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.16 and a 1-year high of $17.78. The company has a market capitalization of $34.81 billion, a PE ratio of 79.82 and a beta of 2.76. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.59.

Cenovus Energy ( NYSE:CVE Get Rating ) (TSE:CVE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The oil and gas company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.02. Cenovus Energy had a net margin of 1.25% and a return on equity of 8.92%. The business had revenue of $16.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.99 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.35) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Cenovus Energy Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a $0.028 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. Cenovus Energy’s payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cenovus Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$19.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Tudor Pickering reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$19.00 price target on shares of Cenovus Energy in a report on Friday, December 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Cenovus Energy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$20.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cenovus Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.42.

Cenovus Energy, Inc engages in provision of gas and oil. Its activities include development, production, and marketing of crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLS), and natural gas in Canada. The firm operates through four segments: Oil Sands, Conventional, Refining & Marketing, and Corporate & Eliminations.

