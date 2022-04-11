Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 3,604 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $396,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FMC. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FMC by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,587 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,273,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Veritable L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of FMC by 1.9% during the third quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 6,206 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $568,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FMC by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,713 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FMC by 94.4% during the fourth quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 278 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FMC by 3.0% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 5,582 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. 88.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get FMC alerts:

In other news, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.40, for a total value of $291,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Andrew D. Sandifer sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.36, for a total value of $179,040.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 11,096 shares of company stock valued at $1,306,961. 0.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of FMC opened at $138.40 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $123.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $109.69. The stock has a market cap of $17.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.28, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.88. FMC Co. has a 52 week low of $87.27 and a 52 week high of $138.75.

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.14. FMC had a return on equity of 29.16% and a net margin of 14.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that FMC Co. will post 7.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FMC announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, February 8th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the basic materials company to repurchase up to 7.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. FMC’s payout ratio is presently 37.19%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FMC. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on FMC from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of FMC in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on FMC in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group reduced their price objective on FMC from $134.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Bank of America cut FMC from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $128.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.27.

FMC Profile (Get Rating)

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for FMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.