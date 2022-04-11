Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 18,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $317,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marqeta in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,002,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in Marqeta by 258.4% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 4,480,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,922,000 after acquiring an additional 3,230,000 shares during the period. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Marqeta in the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marqeta by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 30,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,000 after purchasing an additional 2,854 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marqeta during the fourth quarter worth $41,644,000. 25.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MQ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on Marqeta from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Loop Capital decreased their target price on shares of Marqeta from $19.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Marqeta in a report on Thursday, March 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Marqeta in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Marqeta from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.87.

Shares of NASDAQ:MQ opened at $10.78 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.01. Marqeta, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.24 and a 52-week high of $37.90.

Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.02. Marqeta had a negative net margin of 31.70% and a negative return on equity of 14.51%. The business had revenue of $155.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.79 million. Marqeta’s revenue was up 76.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Marqeta, Inc. will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marqeta, Inc operates a cloud-based open application programming interface platform that delivers card issuing and transaction processing services to developers, technical product managers, and visionary entrepreneurs. It offers its solutions in various verticals, including commerce disruptors, digital banks, tech giants, and financial institutions.

