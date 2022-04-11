Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 23,983 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,656 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical were worth $327,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Takeda Pharmaceutical in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 380.5% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 2,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,815 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in Takeda Pharmaceutical in the third quarter worth $123,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 80.7% in the third quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 9,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 4,173 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Takeda Pharmaceutical in the third quarter worth $169,000. 2.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently commented on TAK shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Takeda Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Takeda Pharmaceutical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

TAK opened at $15.03 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $47.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 0.81. Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited has a 12-month low of $13.17 and a 12-month high of $17.56.

Takeda Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TAK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter. Takeda Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 14.56%. The firm had revenue of $8.21 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited will post 2 EPS for the current year.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited engages in the research, development, manufacturing, marketing, and out-licensing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers pharmaceutical products in the areas of gastroenterology; oncology; neuroscience; and rare diseases, such as rare metabolic and hematology, and heredity angioedema, as well as plasma-derived therapies and vaccines.

