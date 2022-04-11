Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Sells 2,142 Shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating) by 50.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,145 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,142 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 7.9% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,054,104 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $458,276,000 after purchasing an additional 298,230 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 97.6% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,004,223 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $460,846,000 after purchasing an additional 1,977,355 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 7.9% in the third quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 3,448,644 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $389,835,000 after purchasing an additional 252,213 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 3.6% in the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 2,253,785 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $293,065,000 after purchasing an additional 79,109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd bought a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $119,675,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $116.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $125.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Monday, January 24th. They set a “sell” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered Check Point Software Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $135.00.

NASDAQ:CHKP opened at $142.82 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $136.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $123.68. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 1 year low of $107.85 and a 1 year high of $149.62. The company has a market capitalization of $19.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.62.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $599.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $586.42 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 25.39% and a net margin of 37.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.98 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 6.4 EPS for the current year.

Check Point Software Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. engages in the development and market of software and hardware solutions for information technology security. Its products include threat prevention, next generation firewalls, mobile security, and security management. The company was founded by Gil Shwed, Marius Nacht, and Shlomo Kramer in July 1993 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

