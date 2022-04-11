Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Sells 654 Shares of Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT – Get Rating) by 17.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,155 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 654 shares during the quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Commvault Systems were worth $217,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Martingale Asset Management L P grew its holdings in shares of Commvault Systems by 138.9% during the 3rd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 29,247 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,204,000 after purchasing an additional 17,006 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Commvault Systems by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 65,419 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,927,000 after purchasing an additional 6,463 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of Commvault Systems during the 3rd quarter worth $28,393,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in Commvault Systems by 14.9% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,663 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $502,000 after buying an additional 866 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Commvault Systems by 32.6% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 90,849 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,261,000 after buying an additional 22,311 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Commvault Systems alerts:

Several analysts recently weighed in on CVLT shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Commvault Systems in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Commvault Systems from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Commvault Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on Commvault Systems from $64.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.14.

Shares of Commvault Systems stock opened at $63.17 on Monday. Commvault Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.01 and a 52 week high of $84.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $64.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of 94.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.74 and a beta of 0.64.

Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The software maker reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.02). Commvault Systems had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 13.10%. The firm had revenue of $202.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.04 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Commvault Systems, Inc. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Martha Helena Bejar sold 9,000 shares of Commvault Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total transaction of $603,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Gary Merrill sold 6,456 shares of Commvault Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.46, for a total value of $416,153.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,025 shares of company stock valued at $2,025,213 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Commvault Systems Company Profile (Get Rating)

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection and information management software applications and related services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Commvault Backup and Recovery, a backup and recovery solution; Commvault Disaster Recovery, an easy-to-use replication and disaster recovery solution; and Commvault Complete Data Protection, an easy-to-use data protection solution.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Commvault Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commvault Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.