Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Sells 892 Shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) by 15.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,977 shares of the company’s stock after selling 892 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $443,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WBH Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in American Electric Power by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 7,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the third quarter worth $1,965,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 360,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,030,000 after acquiring an additional 70,425 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service grew its stake in American Electric Power by 1.9% during the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 870,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,629,000 after acquiring an additional 16,408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eastover Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in American Electric Power by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Eastover Investment Advisors LLC now owns 50,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,537,000 after acquiring an additional 1,219 shares during the last quarter. 74.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ AEP opened at $102.99 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $51.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.35. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a one year low of $80.22 and a one year high of $104.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $93.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.48.

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.04. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 14.80%. The company had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. American Electric Power’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is presently 62.65%.

In other news, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.91, for a total transaction of $188,811.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Paul Chodak III sold 6,361 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.54, for a total transaction of $607,729.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,562 shares of company stock worth $3,040,061 in the last 90 days. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AEP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on American Electric Power in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho raised their price target on American Electric Power from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Seaport Res Ptn cut American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on American Electric Power from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded American Electric Power from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $93.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.48.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

