MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) Receives $610.57 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $606.14.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MSCI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MSCI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $542.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of MSCI from $724.00 to $602.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of MSCI from $651.00 to $593.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MSCI in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of MSCI in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $533.00 price target for the company.

In other MSCI news, insider Scott A. Crum sold 850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $508.80, for a total transaction of $432,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 3.02% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in MSCI in the 4th quarter valued at $437,422,000. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in MSCI during the 4th quarter worth $672,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in MSCI by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,730,522 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,123,726,000 after purchasing an additional 360,156 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in MSCI by 44.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 385,097 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $234,269,000 after purchasing an additional 119,336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in MSCI by 50.8% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 326,271 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $198,484,000 after purchasing an additional 109,869 shares during the last quarter. 88.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MSCI traded down $20.40 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $486.09. The stock had a trading volume of 579,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 639,419. MSCI has a 1 year low of $442.48 and a 1 year high of $679.85. The firm has a market cap of $39.50 billion, a PE ratio of 55.87 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $511.09 and its 200 day moving average is $571.36.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The technology company reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.52 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $549.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $540.10 million. MSCI had a net margin of 35.53% and a negative return on equity of 256.92%. The company’s revenue was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.96 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that MSCI will post 11.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th were given a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.82%.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other Â- Private Assets. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

