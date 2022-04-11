mStable USD (MUSD) Price Up 1.5% Over Last Week

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 11th. One mStable USD coin can now be bought for about $1.01 or 0.00002528 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, mStable USD has traded up 1.5% against the US dollar. mStable USD has a total market capitalization of $41.43 million and $663,087.00 worth of mStable USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $39,919.82 or 1.00085170 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.27 or 0.00060840 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001275 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.60 or 0.00024061 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0351 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 15.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001901 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001933 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Numbers Protocol (NUM) traded down 18% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000782 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded down 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.33 or 0.00008354 BTC.

mStable USD Coin Profile

mStable USD (MUSD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on January 5th, 2018. mStable USD’s total supply is 41,085,970 coins. mStable USD’s official website is mstable.org . mStable USD’s official Twitter account is @musdcoin . mStable USD’s official message board is medium.com/mstable

According to CryptoCompare, “MUSDcoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Buying and Selling mStable USD

