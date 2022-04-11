MV Capital Management Inc. Cuts Position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

MV Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 13.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,599 shares of the company’s stock after selling 389 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $157,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Syverson Strege & Co lifted its holdings in Citigroup by 3,181.8% during the 3rd quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Disciplined Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Clean Yield Group lifted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 91.5% in the 3rd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in Citigroup during the third quarter worth $27,000. Institutional investors own 72.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Citigroup alerts:

In other Citigroup news, insider Sara Wechter sold 14,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.56, for a total transaction of $1,014,688.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

C traded down $0.16 on Monday, hitting $50.72. The company had a trading volume of 929,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,090,072. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $59.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.84. The stock has a market cap of $100.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.67. Citigroup Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.04 and a 1-year high of $80.29.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.43). Citigroup had a net margin of 27.37% and a return on equity of 12.85%. The firm had revenue of $17.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 29th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.02%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 20.24%.

C has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Citigroup from $80.50 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $72.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.25 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Citigroup from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, March 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.16.

About Citigroup (Get Rating)

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding C? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.