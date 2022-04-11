MV Capital Management Inc. Grows Position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

MV Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 102.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 641 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the quarter. MV Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $92,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 9.8% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 2,224 shares during the period. D Orazio & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 57.4% in the third quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the third quarter worth $42,000. Schubert & Co bought a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC raised its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 65.5% in the fourth quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 364 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. 72.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of KMB stock traded up $0.98 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $127.06. 32,925 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,014,396. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 12-month low of $117.32 and a 12-month high of $145.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.05, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $42.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.52, a P/E/G ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $127.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $133.02.

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.02. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 284.26% and a net margin of 9.33%. The firm had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.69 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 4th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th were issued a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. This is a boost from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.65%. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is currently 86.57%.

KMB has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group reduced their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $145.00 to $138.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $130.00 to $124.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kimberly-Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $129.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $140.00 to $128.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded Kimberly-Clark from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $148.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $130.63.

In related news, Director Todd Maclin bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $136.01 per share, with a total value of $272,020.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, swimpants, training and youth pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

