MV Capital Management Inc. Sells 1,000 Shares of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IIM)

MV Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IIM – Get Rating) by 21.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,624 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. MV Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust were worth $62,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IIM. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust by 46.8% during the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,258 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,358 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust during the third quarter worth $196,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust by 18.4% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 12,898 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust by 6.5% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,115 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 856 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust by 77.1% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 28,274 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $461,000 after buying an additional 12,308 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust stock traded down $0.18 during trading on Monday, hitting $13.55. 291 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 167,260. Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust has a 52-week low of $13.26 and a 52-week high of $17.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.51.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.0627 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 14th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.55%.

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

