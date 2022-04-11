MV Capital Management Inc. Sells 401 Shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

MV Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) by 38.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 630 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 401 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $28,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in BorgWarner by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,199,139 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $58,206,000 after acquiring an additional 214,073 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in BorgWarner by 50.1% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 41,231 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,782,000 after buying an additional 13,763 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in BorgWarner by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 111,272 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,808,000 after buying an additional 3,609 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in BorgWarner in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $252,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 76,047 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,367,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.89% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Felecia J. Pryor sold 6,590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.01, for a total value of $250,485.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BWA traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $36.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,075,587. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $40.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.79. BorgWarner Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.85 and a 12 month high of $55.55. The stock has a market cap of $8.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The auto parts company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.50 billion. BorgWarner had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 14.22%. BorgWarner’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.36%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on BWA shares. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $52.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $47.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of BorgWarner in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $49.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of BorgWarner in a research note on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.75.

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Air Management, E-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, canisters, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery packs, battery heaters, and battery charging.

