NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on NH. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of NantHealth from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NantHealth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st.

NASDAQ:NH opened at $0.74 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $85.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.48 and a beta of 1.75. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.13. NantHealth has a 12-month low of $0.70 and a 12-month high of $3.29.

NantHealth ( NASDAQ:NH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10). During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.07) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that NantHealth will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NH. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in NantHealth during the 2nd quarter worth about $61,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in NantHealth by 1,023.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 103,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 94,191 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in NantHealth in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in NantHealth by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,362,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,194,000 after purchasing an additional 37,045 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in NantHealth in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $367,000. 5.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NantHealth, Inc is an evidence-based, personalized healthcare company, which engages in the provision of treatment for critical diseases such as cancer. The company empowers treatment decisions, improves patient outcomes, validates treatment options, enables high-quality care, lowers costs, ensures appropriate reimbursement, and streamlines implementation and deployment.

