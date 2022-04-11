Nasdaq, Inc. to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $1.93 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) – Piper Sandler lifted their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Nasdaq in a research report issued on Friday, April 8th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Repetto now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.93 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.92. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Nasdaq’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.92 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.96 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.01 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $7.83 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.24 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $8.64 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Argus raised Nasdaq from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, February 7th. StockNews.com cut Nasdaq from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, April 3rd. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Nasdaq from $230.00 to $217.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Nasdaq from $262.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Nasdaq from $225.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $205.67.

Nasdaq stock opened at $183.42 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $175.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $190.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Nasdaq has a 12-month low of $153.81 and a 12-month high of $214.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.90.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.15. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 19.78% and a net margin of 20.14%. The business had revenue of $885.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $866.46 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NDAQ. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in Nasdaq by 69.8% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Nasdaq during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in Nasdaq by 85.1% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nasdaq during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nasdaq during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. 71.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 865 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.35, for a total value of $167,247.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.79, for a total value of $1,228,425.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,865 shares of company stock valued at $1,845,673 over the last quarter. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were given a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.64%.

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. The Market Technology segment includes anti financial crime technology business, which offers Nasdaq Trade Surveillance, a SaaS solution for brokers and other market participants to assist them in complying with market rules, regulations, and internal market surveillance policies; Nasdaq Automated Investigator, a cloud-deployed anti-money laundering tool; and Verafin, a SaaS technology provider of anti-financial crime management solutions.

