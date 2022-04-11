Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) COO Sells $83,778.09 in Stock

Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Rating) COO Robert Alan Schueren sold 1,999 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.91, for a total value of $83,778.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Robert Alan Schueren also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 28th, Robert Alan Schueren sold 1,382 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.63, for a total value of $54,768.66.

On Monday, January 24th, Robert Alan Schueren sold 2,378 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.95, for a total value of $142,561.10.

NTRA stock traded down $2.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $40.78. 1,141,328 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,458,996. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 4.99 and a quick ratio of 4.87. The company has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.89 and a beta of 1.20. Natera, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.10 and a 52-week high of $129.09. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $52.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.76.

Natera ( NASDAQ:NTRA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The medical research company reported ($1.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.24) by ($0.24). Natera had a negative return on equity of 90.55% and a negative net margin of 75.43%. The business had revenue of $173.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $168.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.89) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Natera, Inc. will post -6.05 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Natera from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Natera from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 21st. BTIG Research lowered their target price on Natera from $125.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Natera from $152.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Natera from $135.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Natera currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.67.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Natera by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,209 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Natera by 148.6% during the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 261 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Natera by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,904 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Natera by 24.1% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 910 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. lifted its position in Natera by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 8,660 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $965,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter.

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. It offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother, as well as twin pregnancies for zygosity; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases; and Spectrum to identify chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.

