National Asset Management Inc. Invests $112,000 in Wheels Up Experience Inc. (NYSE:UP)

National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Wheels Up Experience Inc. (NYSE:UP – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 24,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in UP. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in shares of Wheels Up Experience during the third quarter worth about $51,575,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wheels Up Experience during the third quarter worth approximately $18,058,000. Third Point LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wheels Up Experience during the third quarter worth approximately $16,475,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Wheels Up Experience during the third quarter worth approximately $15,205,000. Finally, Luxor Capital Group LP bought a new stake in Wheels Up Experience during the third quarter worth approximately $14,498,000. Institutional investors own 33.89% of the company’s stock.

NYSE UP opened at $3.10 on Monday. Wheels Up Experience Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.90 and a twelve month high of $15.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.73.

Wheels Up Experience ( NYSE:UP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $345.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $280.17 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Wheels Up Experience Inc. will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Wheels Up Experience from $11.00 to $8.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. BTIG Research dropped their price target on Wheels Up Experience from $10.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Wheels Up Experience in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price target on Wheels Up Experience from $9.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Wheels Up Experience from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wheels Up Experience presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.06.

Wheels Up Experience Inc provides private aviation services primarily in the United States. The company offers a suite of products and services, which include multi-tiered membership programs, on-demand flights across various private aircraft cabin categories, aircraft management, retail and wholesale charter, whole aircraft acquisitions and sales, corporate flight solutions, special missions, signature events and experiences, and commercial travel.

