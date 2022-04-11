National Asset Management Inc. Makes New $169,000 Investment in 23andMe Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ME)

National Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of 23andMe Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ME – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 25,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $169,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of 23andMe by 45.0% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 22,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 6,910 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of 23andMe by 30.9% in the 4th quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 64,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 15,343 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in 23andMe by 39.3% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 20,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 5,710 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in 23andMe by 36.3% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 30,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 8,082 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in 23andMe in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $438,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.56% of the company’s stock.

Get 23andMe alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ME shares. Citigroup lowered their price objective on 23andMe from $9.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on 23andMe from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th.

NASDAQ ME opened at 3.36 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is 4.14 and its 200-day moving average price is 6.83. 23andMe Holding Co. has a 1-year low of 3.24 and a 1-year high of 13.68.

23andMe (NASDAQ:ME – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported -0.21 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of 56.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of 54.30 million. The company’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

About 23andMe (Get Rating)

23andMe Holding Co operates as a consumer genetics and research company. It operates through two segments, Consumer & Research Services and Therapeutics. The Consumer & Research Services segment provides a suite of genetic reports, including information on customers' genetic ancestral origins, personal genetic health risks, and chances of passing on certain rare carrier conditions to their children, as well as reports on how genetics can impact responses to medications based on genetic testing of a saliva sample through its spit kit.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 23andMe Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ME – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for 23andMe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 23andMe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.