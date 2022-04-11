National Asset Management Inc. Purchases 94,350 Shares of Exela Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:XELA)

National Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Exela Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:XELA – Get Rating) by 206.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 140,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 94,350 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Exela Technologies were worth $123,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Exela Technologies in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exela Technologies by 28.3% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 19,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 4,244 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Exela Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $55,000. First Bancorp Inc ME increased its holdings in Exela Technologies by 550.0% during the fourth quarter. First Bancorp Inc ME now owns 65,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 55,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Exela Technologies during the third quarter worth about $67,000. 9.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

XELA stock opened at $0.36 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $159.47 million, a PE ratio of -0.23 and a beta of 1.76. Exela Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.35 and a 12-month high of $5.45.

Exela Technologies ( NASDAQ:XELA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.51). As a group, analysts predict that Exela Technologies, Inc. will post -0.25 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Exela Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on shares of Exela Technologies from $4.00 to $2.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, B. Riley downgraded shares of Exela Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $3.00 to $0.55 in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd.

Exela Technologies, Inc (Exela), formerly Quinpario Acquisition Corp. 2, is engaged in providing information and transaction processing solutions. The Company’s segments include Information and Transaction Processing Solutions (ITPS), Healthcare Solutions (HS) and Legal & Loss Prevention Services (LLPS).

