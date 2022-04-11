National Asset Management Inc. Purchases New Position in OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK)

National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 18,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in OPKO Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in OPKO Health by 37.4% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 41,336 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 11,260 shares during the period. 360 Financial Inc. increased its holdings in OPKO Health by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. 360 Financial Inc. now owns 42,760 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 8,300 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in OPKO Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $114,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management increased its holdings in OPKO Health by 147.1% during the 4th quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 83,980 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 26.34% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on OPK shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on OPKO Health from $5.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on OPKO Health in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut OPKO Health from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Barrington Research cut OPKO Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut OPKO Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.25.

In related news, CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost purchased 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.03 per share, with a total value of $454,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Over the last three months, insiders bought 1,585,000 shares of company stock worth $4,849,400. Insiders own 41.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OPK opened at $3.40 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.79. OPKO Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.79 and a 52 week high of $5.25. The stock has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -67.99 and a beta of 1.86.

OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.09). OPKO Health had a negative return on equity of 1.75% and a negative net margin of 1.70%. The company had revenue of $401.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $317.26 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that OPKO Health, Inc. will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

OPKO Health, Inc, a healthcare company, engages in the diagnostics and pharmaceuticals businesses in the United States, Ireland, Chile, Spain, Israel, Mexico, and internationally. The company's Diagnostics segment operates BioReference Laboratories that offers laboratory testing services for the detection, diagnosis, evaluation, monitoring, and treatment of diseases, including esoteric testing, molecular diagnostics, anatomical pathology, genetics, women's health, and correctional healthcare to physician offices, clinics, hospitals, employers and governmental units; and a novel diagnostic instrument system to provide blood test results in the point-of-care setting, as well as 4Kscore prostate cancer testing services.

