National Asset Management Inc. Sells 3,409 Shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI)

National Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI – Get Rating) by 19.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 14,041 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,409 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance were worth $185,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its position in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 2.0% during the third quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 173,538 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,574,000 after acquiring an additional 3,448 shares in the last quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC raised its position in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 173.2% during the third quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC now owns 196,031 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,907,000 after acquiring an additional 124,273 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 21.5% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 48,602 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $721,000 after acquiring an additional 8,600 shares in the last quarter. Claybrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance during the third quarter worth $900,000. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance during the fourth quarter worth $62,000. 57.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:ARI opened at $13.41 on Monday. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. has a one year low of $12.10 and a one year high of $16.94. The company has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.58 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 71.68 and a quick ratio of 71.68.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance ( NYSE:ARI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.02. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance had a net margin of 81.92% and a return on equity of 8.92%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.44%. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.00%.

ARI has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that originates, acquires, invests in, and manages commercial first mortgage loans, subordinate financings, and other commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States. It is qualified as a REIT under the Internal Revenue Code.

