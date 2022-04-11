National Asset Management Inc. Takes Position in Tekkorp Digital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TEKK)

National Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tekkorp Digital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TEKK – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 14,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAM Holding AG purchased a new position in shares of Tekkorp Digital Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Tekkorp Digital Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,057,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Tekkorp Digital Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $255,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in Tekkorp Digital Acquisition by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 275,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,701,000 after acquiring an additional 13,221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beryl Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Tekkorp Digital Acquisition by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Beryl Capital Management LLC now owns 249,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,455,000 after acquiring an additional 125,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TEKK opened at $9.87 on Monday. Tekkorp Digital Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.62 and a twelve month high of $10.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.83.

Tekkorp Digital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the digital media, sports, entertainment, leisure, and/or gaming industries.

