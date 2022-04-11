National Bank Financial Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial cut their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Canadian National Railway in a report released on Thursday, April 7th. National Bank Financial analyst C. Doerksen now forecasts that the transportation company will earn $0.94 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.10. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Canadian National Railway’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.27 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.55 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.27 EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at $1.65 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on CNI. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Canadian National Railway in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Raymond James raised shares of Canadian National Railway from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Desjardins upped their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$170.00 to C$172.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Argus raised shares of Canadian National Railway from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $147.90.

Shares of NYSE:CNI opened at $124.37 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $126.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $125.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.65, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.81. Canadian National Railway has a one year low of $100.66 and a one year high of $137.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The transportation company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.66 billion. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 33.77% and a return on equity of 19.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th were paid a $0.579 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. This is a positive change from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.71%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CNI. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Canadian National Railway by 26.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,120,646 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $118,251,000 after purchasing an additional 233,180 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Canadian National Railway during the 3rd quarter valued at about $821,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its stake in Canadian National Railway by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 41,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,765,000 after purchasing an additional 5,915 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 198.7% during the 3rd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 9,215 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after acquiring an additional 6,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Affirmative Financial Network purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway during the 3rd quarter valued at about $284,000. Institutional investors own 69.36% of the company’s stock.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

