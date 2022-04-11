National Bank of Canada FI Acquires New Stake in Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM)

National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,125 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 28,016 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 108.5% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 665 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 4.5% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,135 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Cal-Maine Foods by 15.1% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,407 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Cal-Maine Foods by 1.6% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 49,976 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,807,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cal-Maine Foods stock opened at $55.73 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.52. Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.85 and a 1 year high of $59.95. The firm has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of 150.63 and a beta of -0.16.

Cal-Maine Foods ( NASDAQ:CALM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $477.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $468.84 million. Cal-Maine Foods had a return on equity of 1.83% and a net margin of 1.19%. Cal-Maine Foods’s quarterly revenue was up 33.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 27th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%.

CALM has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cal-Maine Foods in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Consumer Edge upgraded Cal-Maine Foods from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cal-Maine Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th.

In other Cal-Maine Foods news, VP Charles Jeff Hardin sold 3,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.55, for a total transaction of $215,171.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 13.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, grades, packages, markets, and distributes shell eggs. The company offers specialty shell eggs, such as nutritionally enhanced, cage free, organic, and brown eggs under the Egg-Land's Best, Land O' Lakes, Farmhouse, and 4-Grain brand names, as well as under private labels.

