National Bank of Canada FI Invests $41,000 in iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR)

National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 351 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 73.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,793,786 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $896,438,000 after purchasing an additional 3,735,588 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,193,832 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $427,519,000 after purchasing an additional 98,477 shares during the last quarter. WealthNavi Inc. raised its position in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 2,456,926 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $285,347,000 after purchasing an additional 106,800 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 41.6% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,591,491 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $162,953,000 after purchasing an additional 467,448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 816,115 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $83,562,000 after purchasing an additional 51,332 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF stock opened at $109.85 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.82. iShares US Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $93.38 and a 52 week high of $116.89.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

