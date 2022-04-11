National Bank of Canada FI Invests $43,000 in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG)

National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Phocas Financial Corp. lifted its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 14,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $969,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 9,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $731,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP boosted its stake in Regency Centers by 7.8% during the third quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP now owns 3,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 78,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,259,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust increased its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 7.4% during the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 3,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.68% of the company’s stock.

In other Regency Centers news, Director Nicholas Andrew Wibbenmeyer sold 4,330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.81, for a total value of $302,277.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

REG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Regency Centers from $82.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Compass Point reduced their price target on Regency Centers from $82.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Regency Centers from $92.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Regency Centers from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Regency Centers from $73.00 to $67.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.27.

Shares of NASDAQ REG opened at $70.54 on Monday. Regency Centers Co. has a 52-week low of $57.44 and a 52-week high of $78.78. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $12.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 1.14.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.07). Regency Centers had a net margin of 30.99% and a return on equity of 5.47%. The company had revenue of $289.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. Regency Centers’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Regency Centers Co. will post 3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 118.48%.

Regency Centers is the preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in affluent and densely populated trade areas. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

