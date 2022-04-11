National Bank of Canada FI Makes New $43,000 Investment in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 414 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,867 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. Amarillo National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Amarillo National Bank now owns 32,350 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,389,000 after acquiring an additional 1,094 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,547 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $791,000 after acquiring an additional 941 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its holdings in Atmos Energy by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 312,423 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,733,000 after purchasing an additional 37,814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 73.5% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 953 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.21% of the company’s stock.

In other Atmos Energy news, VP Richard M. Thomas sold 950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.61, for a total transaction of $101,279.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Atmos Energy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price target on Atmos Energy from $110.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Barclays increased their price objective on Atmos Energy from $101.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Atmos Energy from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Atmos Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.00.

Shares of Atmos Energy stock opened at $121.71 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $112.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.29. Atmos Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $85.80 and a 12-month high of $122.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $16.48 billion, a PE ratio of 22.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.47.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 8.77% and a net margin of 19.88%. The company’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.71 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Atmos Energy Co. will post 5.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Investors of record on Monday, February 21st were given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.22%.

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

