National Bank of Canada FI Makes New Investment in BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX)

National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI increased its holdings in BioNTech by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 4,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,045,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in BioNTech by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,776,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in BioNTech by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,532,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,684,062,000 after buying an additional 187,123 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd raised its holdings in BioNTech by 34.4% during the 4th quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 1,955,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,241,000 after buying an additional 500,115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baldwin Brothers LLC MA bought a new stake in BioNTech during the 4th quarter valued at $128,000. 15.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:BNTX opened at $170.26 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.18 and a current ratio of 4.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.64 and a beta of -0.69. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $161.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $222.21. BioNTech SE has a fifty-two week low of $114.72 and a fifty-two week high of $464.00.

BioNTech ( NASDAQ:BNTX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported $12.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.44 by $4.74. BioNTech had a net margin of 54.20% and a return on equity of 142.70%. The firm had revenue of $5.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.83 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.87 EPS. BioNTech’s revenue for the quarter was up 1501.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that BioNTech SE will post 32.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BNTX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on BioNTech from $284.00 to $217.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on BioNTech from $366.00 to $339.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Redburn Partners raised BioNTech from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $183.00 target price on BioNTech in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on BioNTech from $450.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BioNTech currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $266.12.

BioNTech Profile (Get Rating)

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is involved in the developing of FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase I/II trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115 in a Phase I trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116 for non-small cell lung cancer.It also develops neoantigen specific immunotherapies, such as Autogene cevumeran (BNT122), which is in Phase II clinical trial for first-line melanoma, as well as in Phase I clinical trial to treat multiple solid tumors; mRNA intratumoral immunotherapy comprising SAR441000 that is in Phase I clinical trial for solid tumors; and BNT141 and BNT142 to treat multiple solid tumors.

