National Bank of Canada FI Takes $37,000 Position in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX)

National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.
Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northwest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $238,000. GFS Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. GFS Advisors LLC now owns 13,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 857 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 2,259.1% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 336,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,297,000 after purchasing an additional 322,706 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 868,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,811,000 after purchasing an additional 44,616 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 26.4% in the fourth quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 15,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,000 after acquiring an additional 3,332 shares during the period.
NYSEARCA:GWX opened at $34.58 on Monday. SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $32.85 and a 1 year high of $40.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $34.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.86.
SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Developed Ex-U.S. Under USD2 Billion Index (the Index), an equity index based upon the world (excluding the United States) small-cap composite market. The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (GWX)
- Conagra Stock Has More Room to Grow
- 3 Recession-Proof Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/4 – 4/8
- 3 Best Life Sciences Stocks to Buy Now
- The Institutional Insiders Are Buying WD-40 Company
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GWX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.