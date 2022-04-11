National Bank of Canada FI Takes $37,000 Position in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX)

National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northwest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $238,000. GFS Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. GFS Advisors LLC now owns 13,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 857 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 2,259.1% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 336,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,297,000 after purchasing an additional 322,706 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 868,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,811,000 after purchasing an additional 44,616 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 26.4% in the fourth quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 15,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,000 after acquiring an additional 3,332 shares during the period.

Get SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:GWX opened at $34.58 on Monday. SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $32.85 and a 1 year high of $40.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $34.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.86.

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Developed Ex-U.S. Under USD2 Billion Index (the Index), an equity index based upon the world (excluding the United States) small-cap composite market. The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GWX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.