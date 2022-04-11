National Bank of Canada FI Takes $40,000 Position in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE)

National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 76 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.
A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CHE. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Chemed by 300.0% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its position in Chemed by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chemed in the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chemed in the 3rd quarter worth $73,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Chemed by 66.0% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.38% of the company’s stock.
In other Chemed news, EVP Spencer S. Lee sold 1,054 shares of Chemed stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.39, for a total value of $513,709.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $469.91, for a total value of $1,409,730.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.69% of the company’s stock.
Chemed (NYSE:CHE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $5.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.06 by $0.19. Chemed had a return on equity of 38.47% and a net margin of 12.55%. The business had revenue of $541.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $543.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Chemed Co. will post 19.29 earnings per share for the current year.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.28%. Chemed’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.53%.
A number of brokerages have commented on CHE. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Chemed in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Chemed from $609.00 to $579.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chemed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $496.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st.
About Chemed (Get Rating)
Chemed Corp. engages in the provision of healthcare and maintenance services. It operates through the VITAS and Roto-Rooter segments. The VITAS segment offers hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Chemed (CHE)
- Conagra Stock Has More Room to Grow
- 3 Recession-Proof Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/4 – 4/8
- 3 Best Life Sciences Stocks to Buy Now
- The Institutional Insiders Are Buying WD-40 Company
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Chemed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.