National Bank of Canada FI Takes Position in Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN)

National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 373 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ZEN. TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Zendesk in the third quarter worth $41,000. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in Zendesk in the third quarter worth $82,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its position in Zendesk by 926.0% in the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 749 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA grew its position in Zendesk by 24.0% in the third quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 1,034 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in Zendesk by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,223 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.91% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on ZEN shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Zendesk from $112.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Zendesk from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Zendesk from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Sunday, February 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Zendesk in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Zendesk from $117.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $134.30.

Shares of NYSE:ZEN opened at $122.50 on Monday. Zendesk, Inc. has a 12 month low of $87.90 and a 12 month high of $155.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $115.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $108.90. The company has a market cap of $14.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.51 and a beta of 1.00.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The software maker reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.05). Zendesk had a negative net margin of 16.71% and a negative return on equity of 30.17%. The company had revenue of $375.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $369.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.34) EPS. Zendesk’s quarterly revenue was up 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Zendesk, Inc. will post -0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Zendesk news, CEO Mikkel Svane sold 43,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.70, for a total value of $4,286,587.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Adrian Mcdermott sold 9,727 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.44, for a total transaction of $967,252.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 128,074 shares of company stock worth $13,858,464 in the last quarter. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Zendesk, Inc engages in the provision of customer service platform which enables companies to provide customer support. Its products and services include support; guide; chat; talk; message; inbox team email; explore; connect plus outbound; integrations and apps; embeddables; insights and analytics; and products update.

