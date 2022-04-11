National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF) Upgraded at CIBC

National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at CIBC from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a C$102.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on NTIOF. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$117.00 to C$119.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$118.00 to C$117.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$109.00 to C$110.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.18.

Shares of NTIOF opened at $75.13 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.96 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. National Bank of Canada has a 52 week low of $68.43 and a 52 week high of $88.09.

National Bank of Canada ( OTCMKTS:NTIOF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter. National Bank of Canada had a net margin of 29.48% and a return on equity of 21.16%.

National Bank of Canada engages in the provision of commercial banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, US Specialty Finance and International (USSF&I), and Other. The Personal and Commercial segment involves in banking, financing, and investing services offered to individuals and businesses as well as insurance operations.

