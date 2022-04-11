National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) Stock Rating Upgraded by CIBC

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at CIBC to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage presently has a C$102.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. CIBC’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 7.64% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on NA. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$104.00 to C$108.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$105.00 to C$110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$117.00 to C$119.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$108.00 to C$109.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Cormark raised their target price on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$118.00 to C$123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, National Bank of Canada currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$103.81.

Shares of NA traded up C$0.37 during trading hours on Monday, hitting C$94.76. The company had a trading volume of 258,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,642,543. The firm has a market cap of C$32.06 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.00. National Bank of Canada has a 52-week low of C$85.71 and a 52-week high of C$106.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$99.74 and its 200 day moving average price is C$99.99.

National Bank of Canada ( TSE:NA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 25th. The financial services provider reported C$2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$2.23 by C$0.42. The firm had revenue of C$2.47 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that National Bank of Canada will post 9.7300001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Yvon Charest acquired 277 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$103.27 per share, with a total value of C$28,605.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,519,927.86.

National Bank of Canada provides various financial products and services to retail, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International.

