National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI) Shares Acquired by Centaurus Financial Inc.

Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its position in National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI – Get Rating) by 98.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,546 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 18,671 shares during the quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in National CineMedia were worth $106,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of National CineMedia by 81.0% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,924 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 3,099 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in National CineMedia by 363.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,562 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 8,281 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in National CineMedia during the third quarter valued at approximately $70,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in National CineMedia during the third quarter worth $164,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of National CineMedia in the 4th quarter worth about $137,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.25% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on NCMI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of National CineMedia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of National CineMedia in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.50.

In other news, CEO Thomas F. Lesinski sold 15,081 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.97, for a total value of $44,790.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NCMI opened at $2.36 on Monday. National CineMedia, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.33 and a fifty-two week high of $5.37. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.98. The stock has a market cap of $192.73 million, a P/E ratio of -3.87 and a beta of 1.39.

National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The business services provider reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $63.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.68 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 304.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.62) EPS. Analysts expect that National CineMedia, Inc. will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.47%. National CineMedia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -32.79%.

National CineMedia, Inc, through its subsidiary, National CineMedia, LLC, operates cinema advertising network in North America. It engages in the sale of advertising to national, regional, and local businesses in Noovie, a cinema advertising and entertainment pre-show seen on movie screens; and sells advertising on its Lobby Entertainment Network, a series of strategically-placed screens located in movie theater lobbies, as well as other forms of advertising and promotions in theatre lobbies.

