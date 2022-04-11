National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $402.52 Million

Wall Street analysts expect National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI – Get Rating) to post sales of $402.52 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for National Instruments’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $403.69 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $401.34 million. National Instruments posted sales of $335.18 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that National Instruments will report full-year sales of $1.73 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.72 billion to $1.73 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $1.83 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.81 billion to $1.84 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for National Instruments.

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $420.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $411.42 million. National Instruments had a return on equity of 14.67% and a net margin of 6.08%. National Instruments’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.41 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NATI. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded National Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $48.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of National Instruments from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of National Instruments from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Susquehanna raised shares of National Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of National Instruments in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.67.

NASDAQ NATI opened at $39.87 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $5.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.41 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.06. National Instruments has a one year low of $36.67 and a one year high of $46.42.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. This is an increase from National Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. National Instruments’s payout ratio is presently 169.70%.

In other National Instruments news, CFO Karen Marie Rapp sold 2,108 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.44, for a total value of $85,247.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eric Howard Starkloff sold 2,634 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.44, for a total transaction of $106,518.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,582 shares of company stock valued at $385,142. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sarasin & Partners LLP boosted its stake in shares of National Instruments by 319.8% during the 4th quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 3,265,787 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $142,617,000 after acquiring an additional 2,487,888 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of National Instruments during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $59,046,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of National Instruments by 38.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,811,784 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $118,882,000 after buying an additional 780,105 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of National Instruments by 96.0% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,077,464 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,053,000 after buying an additional 527,862 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of National Instruments by 31.7% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,975,424 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $86,267,000 after buying an additional 475,336 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.73% of the company’s stock.

National Instruments Corporation provides a software-centric platform and systems to engineers and scientists worldwide. Its programming environments software includes NI LabVIEW, a graphical software platform to visualize hardware configuration, measurement data, and debugging of application; NI LabWindows/CVI, an ANSI C integrated development environment and engineering toolbox; and NI Measurement Studio, a suite of .NET tools for building engineering applications in Microsoft Visual Studio.

