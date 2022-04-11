Nerve Finance Trading 20.2% Lower Over Last 7 Days (NRV)

Nerve Finance (NRV) traded 4% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on April 11th. Nerve Finance has a market capitalization of $868,894.70 and approximately $436,487.00 worth of Nerve Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Nerve Finance has traded down 20.2% against the US dollar. One Nerve Finance coin can currently be bought for about $0.0188 or 0.00000046 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002470 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003361 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002467 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.05 or 0.00034708 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $42.17 or 0.00104169 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Nerve Finance Coin Profile

According to CryptoCompare, “NERVE is a purely decentralized network that is open source and not owned by anyone or bound to any jurisdiction. NERVE Corp only sells shares in the contract on behalf of current owners. Each NERVE (NRV) token holder receives his share according to their share of outstanding NERVE (NRV) tokens. Each token holder can redeem this amount according to their token shares at any time. The GAS costs are borne by the token holders themselves. Everyone can decide for themselves when and how much profit should be paid out. As opposed to conventional stock, the NERVE token entitles the investor to a share in total revenue rather than net profit. That’s why investors are shielded from losses. “

Buying and Selling Nerve Finance

