NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) Shares Gap Up to $93.04

NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $93.04, but opened at $100.03. NetEase shares last traded at $97.25, with a volume of 68,193 shares trading hands.

A number of research firms have commented on NTES. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of NetEase from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of NetEase in a research note on Sunday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $132.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NetEase in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of NetEase from $136.00 to $133.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, 86 Research raised shares of NetEase from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NetEase has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.11.

Get NetEase alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $63.91 billion, a PE ratio of 23.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.48. The business’s fifty day moving average is $93.34 and its 200 day moving average is $97.86. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

NetEase ( NASDAQ:NTES Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The technology company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.62 billion. NetEase had a net margin of 19.25% and a return on equity of 18.79%. As a group, analysts predict that NetEase, Inc. will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a $0.405 dividend. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. This is an increase from NetEase’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. NetEase’s dividend payout ratio is 41.49%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of NetEase by 131.0% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 335 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NetEase in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of NetEase in the fourth quarter valued at about $71,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NetEase by 72.3% in the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 703 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NetEase in the third quarter valued at about $79,000. 28.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NetEase Company Profile (NASDAQ:NTES)

NetEase, Inc provides online services focusing on gaming, communication, and commerce in the Peoples' Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Online Games Services, Youdao, and Innovative Businesses and Others. It develops and operates PC and mobile games, as well as offers games licensed from other game developers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NetEase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetEase and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.