NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) Shares Gap Up to $93.04

NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $93.04, but opened at $100.03. NetEase shares last traded at $97.25, with a volume of 68,193 shares trading hands.
A number of research firms have commented on NTES. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of NetEase from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of NetEase in a research note on Sunday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $132.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NetEase in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of NetEase from $136.00 to $133.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, 86 Research raised shares of NetEase from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NetEase has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.11.
The stock has a market cap of $63.91 billion, a PE ratio of 23.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.48. The business’s fifty day moving average is $93.34 and its 200 day moving average is $97.86. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a $0.405 dividend. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. This is an increase from NetEase’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. NetEase’s dividend payout ratio is 41.49%.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of NetEase by 131.0% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 335 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NetEase in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of NetEase in the fourth quarter valued at about $71,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NetEase by 72.3% in the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 703 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NetEase in the third quarter valued at about $79,000. 28.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
NetEase Company Profile (NASDAQ:NTES)
NetEase, Inc provides online services focusing on gaming, communication, and commerce in the Peoples' Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Online Games Services, Youdao, and Innovative Businesses and Others. It develops and operates PC and mobile games, as well as offers games licensed from other game developers.
