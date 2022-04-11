Nevada Copper (TSE:NCU) Upgraded to “Buy” by Haywood Securities

Nevada Copper (TSE:NCU – Get Rating) was upgraded by Haywood Securities to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a C$0.80 price objective on the mining company’s stock. Haywood Securities’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 26.98% from the company’s current price.

Shares of NCU traded down C$0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting C$0.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 166,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 511,020. The company has a current ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.27. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of C$280.92 million and a P/E ratio of 12.86. Nevada Copper has a 1-year low of C$0.49 and a 1-year high of C$3.15.

About Nevada Copper

Nevada Copper Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties in Nevada. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver ores. Its holds 100% interests in the Pumpkin Hollow property located in Nevada, the United States. Nevada Copper Corp. is based in Reno, Nevada.

