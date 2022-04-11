New Hope (OTCMKTS:NHPEF) Downgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group to “Sell”

New Hope (OTCMKTS:NHPEF – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.
Shares of OTCMKTS:NHPEF opened at $2.85 on Monday. New Hope has a 52-week low of $0.91 and a 52-week high of $2.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.12 and its 200-day moving average is $1.80.
About New Hope (Get Rating)
