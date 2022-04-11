Newegg Commerce (NASDAQ:NEGG) Shares Gap Down to $7.83

Newegg Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEGG – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $7.83, but opened at $7.51. Newegg Commerce shares last traded at $7.57, with a volume of 5,518 shares trading hands.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Get Newegg Commerce alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Newegg Commerce by 13.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 860 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Newegg Commerce by 99,550.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,991 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Newegg Commerce during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Newegg Commerce by 125.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 3,946 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Newegg Commerce by 61.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 5,259 shares during the period. 0.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Newegg Commerce, Inc operates as a tech-focused e-commerce company in North America, Asia, the Middle East, and internationally. The company offers computer systems, components, electronics, gaming products, networking and smart home products, office solutions, software and services, automotive and industrial products, home and tool products, health and sport products, apparel and accessories, home furnishings, and personal goods.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Newegg Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newegg Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.