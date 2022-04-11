NEXT.coin (NEXT) Hits Market Cap of $1.22 Million

NEXT.coin (NEXT) traded flat against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 11th. NEXT.coin has a total market cap of $1.22 million and $77,002.00 worth of NEXT.coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NEXT.coin coin can now be purchased for about $0.20 or 0.00000337 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, NEXT.coin has traded flat against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $40,583.91 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $303.73 or 0.00748411 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $81.84 or 0.00201665 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002522 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002377 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000787 BTC.

Alitas (ALT) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00004690 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.26 or 0.00010492 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00006009 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.71 or 0.00019002 BTC.

About NEXT.coin

NEXT is a PoS/PoW coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on November 15th, 2017. NEXT.coin’s total supply is 16,788,346 coins and its circulating supply is 6,228,754 coins. NEXT.coin’s official website is next.exchange . NEXT.coin’s official message board is medium.com/nextexchange . NEXT.coin’s official Twitter account is @NextExchange

According to CryptoCompare, “Next.exchange token (NEXT) is an ERC-20 compliant token built on the Ethereum blockchain. NEXT will benefit the token holders by giving them early access to ICO listings, consultations and access to a referral program on the Next.exchange, a stock exchange committed to offering alternative financing and non-banking asset management. “

Buying and Selling NEXT.coin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEXT.coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NEXT.coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NEXT.coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

