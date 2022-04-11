NFI Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:NFYEF) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of NFI Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:NFYEF – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.90.

Several brokerages have weighed in on NFYEF. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on NFI Group from C$26.00 to C$19.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on NFI Group from C$22.00 to C$11.50 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Scotiabank cut their price target on NFI Group from C$28.00 to C$22.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on NFI Group from C$30.00 to C$27.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th.

Shares of NFI Group stock traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $11.95. 500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,797. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.02. NFI Group has a fifty-two week low of $10.54 and a fifty-two week high of $25.05.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.0415 per share. This represents a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th.

NFI Group, Inc engages in the manufacture of zero-emission buses and coaches. The offers a suite of mass transportation solutions under the following brands: New Flyer, Alexander Dennis Limited, Plaxton, MCI, ARBOC, and NFI Parts. It operates through the Manufacturing, and Aftermarket segments. The Manufacturing segment involves in the production, service, and support of new transit buses, coaches, medium-duty, and cutaway buses.

