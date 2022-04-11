Nimiq (NIM) Price Reaches $0.0030 on Major Exchanges

Nimiq (NIM) traded down 6.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 11th. Nimiq has a total market cap of $27.47 million and approximately $1.27 million worth of Nimiq was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nimiq coin can currently be bought for $0.0030 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Nimiq has traded 13% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Nimiq alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39,808.04 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,000.37 or 0.07537084 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000342 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $103.71 or 0.00260518 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $295.36 or 0.00741970 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.56 or 0.00013977 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.71 or 0.00092218 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $226.43 or 0.00568804 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00006773 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $144.84 or 0.00363836 BTC.

Nimiq Coin Profile

NIM is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Argon2id

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 6th, 2017. Nimiq’s total supply is 9,769,924,084 coins and its circulating supply is 9,202,924,084 coins. Nimiq’s official Twitter account is @nimiq and its Facebook page is accessible here. Nimiq’s official website is nimiq.com. The official message board for Nimiq is medium.com/nimiq-network. The Reddit community for Nimiq is /r/Nimiq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nimiq is a browser-based blockchain & ecosystem Written in Javascript ES6 designed to make cryptocurrency easier for the end-user. Using WebRTC and WebSocket connections, Nimiq's ecosystem native to the web, allowing users to sync in seconds and to mine directly from the browser. The NIM token was rebranded from the NET and it's the native token that powers the Nimiq Blockchain. Regarding the block reward reduction, it starts with 4965 NIM and is reduced in a curved fashion proportional to the block height and remaining Nimiq supply. The reward remains constant once a certain block height is reached. “

Buying and Selling Nimiq

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nimiq directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nimiq should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nimiq using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Nimiq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nimiq and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.