NIO (NYSE:NIO) Shares Gap Down to $20.00

Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO – Get Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $20.00, but opened at $18.43. NIO shares last traded at $18.74, with a volume of 638,044 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on NIO shares. 86 Research raised shares of NIO from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of NIO in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Barclays started coverage on shares of NIO in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. CLSA cut their price objective on shares of NIO from $60.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of NIO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $42.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, April 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.24.

The stock has a market capitalization of $32.15 billion, a PE ratio of -18.30 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $21.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.05.

NIO ( NYSE:NIO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter. NIO had a negative return on equity of 37.30% and a negative net margin of 29.03%. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.16) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Nio Inc – will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new stake in NIO in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Bellevue Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of NIO in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in NIO by 123.6% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 825 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the period. Leverty Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in NIO during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in NIO in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 41.37% of the company’s stock.

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

