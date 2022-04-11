NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) Shares Acquired by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. grew its position in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI – Get Rating) by 25.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,094 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,017 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in NiSource were worth $693,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NI. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NiSource by 7.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 50,054,825 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,212,825,000 after acquiring an additional 3,462,455 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of NiSource by 419.5% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,201,972 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $101,814,000 after acquiring an additional 3,393,129 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of NiSource by 64.1% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,482,520 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $157,071,000 after acquiring an additional 2,531,508 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of NiSource in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,597,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of NiSource by 9,188.4% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,912,567 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,341,000 after acquiring an additional 1,891,976 shares during the period. 96.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:NI opened at $32.05 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $29.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.47, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.70. NiSource Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.48 and a 1 year high of $32.58.

NiSource ( NYSE:NI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. NiSource had a return on equity of 11.61% and a net margin of 11.94%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that NiSource Inc. will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be given a $0.235 dividend. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. NiSource’s payout ratio is 71.76%.

NI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet raised NiSource from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Evercore ISI upgraded NiSource from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. UBS Group cut NiSource from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NiSource from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on NiSource in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.33.

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The company distributes natural gas to approximately 853,000 customers in northern Indiana, as well as approximately 2.4 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Kentucky, and Maryland.

