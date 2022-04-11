Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Acquires 3,889 Shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 83,297 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,889 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in International Paper were worth $3,913,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in International Paper during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of International Paper by 211.3% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 467 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the period. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in International Paper during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Concord Wealth Partners increased its holdings in International Paper by 527.0% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 721 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares during the period. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in International Paper by 50.3% in the 3rd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 684 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. 83.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded International Paper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Citigroup lowered their price target on International Paper from $54.00 to $53.00 in a report on Friday. Seaport Res Ptn lowered International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Bank of America downgraded shares of International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of International Paper in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.64.

Shares of NYSE:IP opened at $46.70 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $17.58 billion, a PE ratio of 10.49 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s fifty day moving average is $45.15 and its 200 day moving average is $47.93. International Paper has a 52 week low of $40.45 and a 52 week high of $65.27.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.09). International Paper had a net margin of 8.04% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The company had revenue of $5.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.06 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that International Paper will post 4.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th were paid a $0.4625 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.96%. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.57%.

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment is involved in manufacturing containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

